SMIGIELSKI, Angeline (Staskiewicz)

October 29, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis Smigielski; dearest mother of Carol (Joseph) Bobak, Leonard (late Linda) Smigielski, Steven (Elizabeth) Smigielski, James (Renee) Smigielski and Francis (Jennifer) Smigielski Jr.; survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church, corner of Union Rd. and Indian Church Rd. in West Seneca. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Donations in Angeline's name may be made to American Cancer Society. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com