SCHMIDT - Phillip D. Of Hamburg, NY, October 27, 2018, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Lenk) Schmidt; loving father of Kimberly (Steve) Schmidt-Dickey, Tracey Orlando, Kathy (James) Schmidt-Hanley and Travis (Tamara) Schmidt; dear Papa of Brittiney, Steven-Lewis, Sir Maxwell Phillip, Inna (Nicholas) Greco, Artur, Richard, William and the late David J.; son of the late Phillip and Gertrude (nee Tallman) Schmidt; dearest brother of Diane (late Norbert) Horn, Phillip B. (Christine) Schmidt and Marjorie Vanderwall; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 5017 Lakeshore Rd. (corner of Amsdell Rd.) Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Phil was an active and proud member and in charge of the sound system of Wayside Presbyterian Church for many years. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com