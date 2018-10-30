SACILOWSKI, Josephine A. (Kubera)

SACILOWSKI - Josephine A. (nee Kubera)

October 29, 2018. Wife of the late Eugene; dear mother of Anne Marie, Michael (Lisa) and Thomas (Kadie); loving grandmother of Jacob, Jaki and Holiday; sister of Marion Basior and the late Sr. Mary Pontianne and Leona Antkowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM. at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 2275 George Urban Blvd, Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.) where a prayer will be said Friday at 9:30 AM. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Jo was a volunteer at Radio Reading Service and was retired from OLBS School. Please share online condolences at:

