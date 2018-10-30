Sabres prospect Lawrence Pilut piling up points in Rochester

Longtime Sabres beat writer Bill Hoppe of BuffaloHockeyBeat.com will be writing about Sabres prospects, the Rochester Americans and related topics this season.

Amerks rookie Lawrence Pilut, who missed two recent games with an upper-body injury, is back in the lineup and picked up where he left off.

Pilut, 22, had three assists in a 4-0 home victory against the Utica Comets on Friday.

He was held without a point in Saturday's 4-1 victory against the Laval Rocket to snap a five-game points streak.

Still, through his first eight AHL appearances, the Swedish defenseman has compiled two goals and a whopping 13 points.

“He just brings a poise to his game,” Amerks coach Chris Taylor said. “He’s confident with what he does. What I like about him is he can recover. Any time he makes a mistake, he’s right there getting back to it. Most guys can’t recover from that.”

Pilut ranks fourth in the AHL in scoring, trailing two teammates – winger Victor Olofsson and Zach Redmond – and Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Phil Varone, a former Amerks star.

Initially, Pilut wanted to battle through the injury, but Taylor said he would rather have Pilut miss a game or two than potentially make the injury worse and miss significant time.

Up next

Rochester, which is tied with Milwaukee for the most goals scored in the league with 39, has a home-and-home with Hershey this weekend. The Amerks host Hershey on Friday and travel to Hershey on Saturday. Hershey is 4-6-0-1 on the season.