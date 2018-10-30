Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 30, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: An invitation from British playwright Richard Brinsley Sheridan, born on this date in 1751, “Won’t you come into the garden? I would like my roses to see you.”

• • •

MINSTREL DAYS – The history of music and entertainment in Buffalo will be explored at 6 p.m. Thursday in the next installment of the Fall Speaker Series hosted by the Black Rock Historical Society, 1902 Niagara St. Appearing will be Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Awards and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. It’s free and open to the public.

• • •

WORD UP – Northside Writers provide a friendly forum for creativity in their twice-monthly meetings in Crossroads Lutheran Church, 4640 Main St., Snyder. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month. For more info, call 759-0547.

• • •

VENDORS INVITED – National Hose Fire Hall, 44 William St., City of Tonawanda, has room for more vendors at its indoor yard sale from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tables are $15 a day, $25 both days. For info, call 693-2122.

Vendors also are welcome to come take part in the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Gabriel’s Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. For table rentals, call 685-3986.

• • •

PROBE YOUR PAST – The basics of DNA testing for genealogy will be explained from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Speaker is family history research expert Rhonda Hoffman, genealogy specialist with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System. The class is free, but registration is required. Call 883-4418 or visit BuffaloLib.org.

• • •

BE A WINNER – The Ladies Oriental Shrine Ailiamsi Court 12 will hold its Heavenly Lucky Number Luncheon at noon Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd. There will be raffles for theme baskets, gift cards and other prizes. Tickets are $25 and are available at the Shrine Center. For more info, call 674-8666.

• • •

HAPPY MOTORING – Reduce points on your driver’s license and save 10 percent on car insurance by taking a driver safety class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the office of Metro Roberts Real Estate, 861 Abbott Road. Cost is $35, $30 for seniors. To reserve a seat, call Donna Jeffers at 868-8266.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Elliott Powell, Bertha Drayton, Dick Brox, Gitti Barrell, Tom Brown, Jodie Papa, Jeffrey Gundlach, Amanda Cammarano, James Niwinski, Roxann Hassett, Jack Janiszeski, Marci Blattenberger, Paul Sasiadek, Carla Sicurella, Jackie Graham, Matt Brind’Amour, Greg Kuminski, Darrel Pierce, Dakota Kuminski, Aaron Yeates, Jody Powley, Jen Meegan, Marybeth Nelson, Dr. Ross Guarino, Viola Piekarski, Sister Mary Johnice Rzadkiewicz, Nicholas McCabe, Sister Mary Christinette Lojewski, Lori Dickenson, Beverly Rogalski, Phillip Page, Father Joseph Porpiglia, Jeffrey Varecka and Paul Regan.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.