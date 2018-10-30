Call it Rasmus Squared on Sabres' defense tonight

One of the many ways Rasmus Dahlin is showing he's not your normal 18-year-old in the NHL is his ability to play with multiple defense partners.

By the looks of Tuesday's morning skate, Dahlin is going to get partner No. 3 of the season tonight when the Sabres play the Calgary Flames in KeyBank Center.

With Jake McCabe nursing an upper-body injury, Dahlin skated with Rasmus Ristolainen and appears to be getting his first chance on Buffalo's top pair. He had spent previous games with either McCabe or Casey Nelson.

"It's going to be fun," Dahlin said. "I played with him a little bit (Saturday in Columbus) and now it's a full game. He's easy to play with. All the guys on the team have been.

"He's very skilled and good in the 'D' zone so it's going to be great. He's a two-way D. He's strong in the D zone and he's dangerous in the O zone."

Coach Phil Housley said McCabe remains a game-time decision.

Housley acknowledged what he's trying to accomplish with the Dahlin move.

"We're looking to get him with more of a veteran presence first of all," Housley said. "... He's very versatile. He's been playing with a lot of different partners and we've been working with him a lot about his communication with his partner. It just shows he can make adjustments in mid-stream."

Through 11 games, Dahlin has a goal, three assists and a minus-1 rating – but is carrying an impressive 58.3 percent Corsi rating.

Dahlin is also now on the first power play, serving on the point with Jack Eichel. Up front today were Casey Mittelstadt, Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville.

"I've learned a lot playing with different guys," Dahlin said. "It's been going great. Every 'D' I play with has been easy to play with. It's going very well."