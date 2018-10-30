Ralph Wilson is honored at Hoyt Lake with commemorative stone

Mary Wilson expressed her gratitude Monday as a commemorative paving stone was placed on the western shore of Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park to honor her late husband, Ralph C. Wilson Jr.

It is located in the Landing, an area officially opened in June with the support of the Herb and Aaron Siegel Foundation to support the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

"Looking out onto Hoyt Lake today I can't help but think about how much Ralph would have loved being here," Mary Wilson said.

"I know he would absolutely love to sit on these benches, enjoying one of Buffalo's iconic sites."

The paving stones are available for purchase and personal inscription to help raise funds for the conservancy. A third installation is scheduled for June 2019.