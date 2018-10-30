Patriots' Gilmore on Bills' Benjamin: Pushing off 'only way he can get open'

The New England Patriots ask former Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore to play man coverage on the opposition’s top wideout week after week.

Gilmore is having a standout season, showing why the Pats gave him a contract worth an average of $13 million a year in the 2017 offseason.

Kelvin Benjamin beat Gilmore for a 40-yard gain early in the third quarter. Three plays later Gilmore defended an out route to force a Bills punt.

Gilmore was following Benjamin most of the night and let's say, he wasn't terribly impressed. Benjamin was targeted seven times, but had two catches for 45 yards.

“He pushed off on that one (40-yard completion)," Gilmore told Evan Lazar on CLNS Media. "They called him on it the next time. That’s the only way he can get open.”

Gilmore said he finds out the receiver he is going to defend on Wednesday and then studies film on that receiver the rest of the week.