Overnight parking bans delayed in Cheektowaga, Town of Tonawanda

Winter parking restrictions in Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda have been delayed.

Cheektowaga's winter parking restrictions were scheduled to go into effect Thursday, but that has been pushed back to Nov. 10.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said the town will reevaluate the status of its overnight winter parking ban at that time, based on additional weather forecasts.

The Town of Tonawanda announced Monday that it had pushed back the start of its overnight winter parking ban to Nov. 15.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
