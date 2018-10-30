Overnight parking bans delayed in Cheektowaga, Town of Tonawanda

Winter parking restrictions in Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda have been delayed.

Cheektowaga's winter parking restrictions were scheduled to go into effect Thursday, but that has been pushed back to Nov. 10.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said the town will reevaluate the status of its overnight winter parking ban at that time, based on additional weather forecasts.

The Town of Tonawanda announced Monday that it had pushed back the start of its overnight winter parking ban to Nov. 15.