O'DAY, William J., Jr.

O'DAY - William J., Jr. October 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Ellen J. O'Day; loving father of William J. III, John M. (Amie) O'Day, Katherine A. (Richard) Jones and Ellen C. (Marta Trogolo) O'Day; cherished grandfather of Jacquelynn (Gabrielle Stribing) O'Day, Isabella and Nicholas O'Day; son of the late William J. Sr. and Florence (Conroy) O'Day. Also survived by sister-in-law Martha Quinn, of Snyder and nephew Martin L. Quinn III. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Mr. O'Day was a veteran of the US Navy and served in WWII aboard the USS Baltimore. He was one of the last surviving WWII veterans.