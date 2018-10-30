Public meeting on habitat restoration of Niagara River set for Nov. 15

A public meeting has been set to outline projects aimed at habitat restoration of the Niagara River.

The meeting, sponsored by the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 in the William Kaegebein Elementary School auditorium, 1690 Love Road, Grand Island.

The proposed cleanup projects are planned for the East River Marsh at Beaver Island, Burnt Ship Creek, Grass Island and the Niagara River shoreline at Buckhorn Island State Park. The $11 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funded cleanup is aimed at creating strong shorelines which, in turn, will assist fish and wildlife habitat restoration.

The projects will be a step toward de-listing the Niagara River as an EPA "area of concern." Work is set to start this fall and continue through 2020.