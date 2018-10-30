Share this article

Man seriously injured in overnight shooting in Buffalo

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo Police say a male was struck by gunfire just before 3 a.m. in the first block of Ontario Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries "that appear serious in nature," officials said.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

