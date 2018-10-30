MACCAGNANO, Anthony J.

MACCAGNANO - Anthony J. Age 87. October 26, 2018. Of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of 64 years to Rose Marie (nee Cimo) Maccagnano; dear brother of Harriet (late Carl) Scinta, Salvatore (late Theresa) Maccagnano, and the late Andrew (Nancy) Maccagnano; fond brother-in-law of Pascal Cimo, the late Stephen (late June) Cimo, and the late Shirley (Louie) Passero; also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 AM in St. Amelia's Church, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Maccagnano was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 101 John James Audubon Pkwy., Amherst, NY 14228, in memory of Anthony. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com