Lewiston man charged after police find pills, powder in vehicle

A Lewiston man was arrested Monday night after he was pulled over in Niagara Falls and police found pills and a white powder in his vehicle, according to a police report.

Trevor A. Thompson, 39, was pulled over on the northbound I-190 near Buffalo Avenue after a police officer approached his vehicle when it was parked on South 67th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the report. As police approached, a woman standing at the vehicle walked away and Thompson pulled away and headed west on Buffalo Avenue.

Thompson, who also had a suspended driver's license, had more than $1,100 in cash in his vehicle, as well as a half-dozen pills and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. Police were still analyzing the powdery substance at the time the report was filed.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation.