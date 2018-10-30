Letter: Political vitriol reaches a boiling point

With today’s news of possible explosive devices sent to the address of former President Obama, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and CNN, it is time to admit that we are moving further and further way from a great America.

Whether a Republican or Democrat or whatever political persuasion one may espouse, the vitriol and hate from those whose views oppose one’s own is at the danger point and nearly out of control. We are a fractured society whose president fans the flames rather than tries to bring order and reconciliation.

He has found the weak spot in all of us and daily grinds away at our sense of decency and self-control. Shouldn’t there be more that unites us than divides us? America: heal it or lose it.

Ronald J. Cohen

East Amherst