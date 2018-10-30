LAWRENCE, Johne "Little John"

October 27, 2018. Loving companion of Eileen Cannarozzo; father of Kelly, Marie, Jaclyn, Anthony and Ashley; survived by Josephine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Shirley (Gee); brother of Shirley, Barbara (Barry) and Dale (Annette); survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday, 4-7 PM (Funeral Prayers at 6:45 PM). "Little John" was a member of the Kingsmen MC, was loved by many and will be greatly missed.