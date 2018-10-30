KASPRZYK, Donald J.

KASPRZYK - Donald J. Of North Tonawanda, NY. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Renita (nee Kwiatkowski) Baron-Kasprzyk; dearest father of Paul Baron and Andrea Baron; son of the late Joseph and Blanche (nee Pazik) Kasprzyk; dear brother of John (Pam) Kasprzyk; also survived by an aunt, niece, and nephew. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends THURSDAY, November 1st from 3-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Service of Christian Burial at Augustana Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, at 10 AM. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.