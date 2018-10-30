JACOBI, Earl G.

JACOBI - Earl G. He was born on April 4, 1923 in Amherst, NY, the son of the late George and the late Rosa (Lorenz) Jacobi. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Corning, NY. Kind words and memories may be shared online at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com