High School Extra: Lancers top Bishop Timon-St. Jude for soccer title

Luke Szablewski scored 15 minutes into the first half and added a second tally midway through the second in leading St. Mary’s of Lancaster over Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 2-1, in the Monsignor Martin Association boys soccer Class B championship game at Canisius College. It ws the third straight league title for the Lancers (12-4-1). Andrew Pufpaff assisted on one of the Szablewski goals.

The Lancers’ defensive work kept Timon off the board until Jackson Dunn scored late in the game.

"Max Vallone, our center defender, plugged up the whole backside. He was fantastic," said St. Mary’s coach Al Franjoine. "Our goalkeeper Noah Winiarski was phenominal with eight saves, but they were big ones."

Joes-Canisius rematch

It will be St. Joe’s versus Canisius for the Class A Monsignor Martin championship.

Joe Fronczak got the first goal and Evan Benz added two scores and Oliver Wright had a single tally as St. Joe’s defeated visiting St. Francis, 4-0, in one semifinal on Tuesday.

Alex Nemeth scored both goals for Canisius in its 2-0 victory over Nichols at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca. Troy Toohey and Jonah Vogel each had an assist and Zach Cox was in goal for the shutout.

Last season, rivals Canisius and St. Joe’s played two tie games and, naturally, it took a shootout to decide the playoff championship between the teams. St. Joe’s won the shootout.

Canisius won all three meetings, including the playoff final, in 2016. St. Joe’s defeated the Crusaders in the 2014 and 2015 championship games after topping St. Francis in the 2013 final.

Nemeth, a senior. increased his season’s total to 19 goals in the Canisius victory. He had a pair of goals in a 3-2 loss to St. Joe’s in their second meeting this season. Fronczak had all three goals for the Marauders in that win and one of the two goals in a 2-0 win the first game.

Clarence, OP advance

Clarence, which had won two competitive matches against Williamsville North in the ECIC I girls volleyball regular season, survived another battle on the court with the Spartans, winning 25-21, 25-12 and 25-21, Tuesday in the Section VI Class AA finals.

The Red Devils will meet No. 1 seed Orchard Park in Saturday’s sectional final at Daemen College. Junior Sarah Lucas had 26 assists and junior Abby Ryan had 10 kills and an ace as the Quakers defeated Lockport, 3-0, in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

"We knew they were going to be tough in the playoffs," said Clarence coach Mike Meyer said after defeating North on the Clarence home court. "They beat Orchard Park and we didn’t."

Senior Jaide Cummings (eight kills, 12 digs) and sophomore Olivia Walczak (11 kills, six digs) led the Clarence victory.

"The first and third sets were very close, back and forth," Meyer said. "We served really tough in the second set. Izzy Kocz and Lexi MacDonald hit a bunch of tough serves and we got a run off of that."

Orchard Park, which defeated Clarence twice in the ECIC I season, shook off a second set when the Quakers were not as dominant in defeating Lockport, 25-8, 25-20 and 25-9.

"We got into a little bit of trouble with a couple of passing errors and a couple of hitting errors," said Orchard Park coach Greg Lardo. "They had a little run at the end with five service points but we calmed down.

Clarence is the defending championship It’s the first sectional final for many of the OP players.

"None of our girls have been to a sectional final," Lardo said, "but these girls play year around and they step up when there’s been a big game."

Sharks win All-Catholic swim

State meet qualifier Abigail Halsdorfer won the 200 and 500 freestyles to lead Sacred Heart to a repeat championship in the Monsignor Martin Association girls All-Catholic swim meet at the Erie Community College Flickinger Pool Tuesday nnight>

Halsdorfer, a senior co-captain, produced two of the Sharks’ three individual first-place finishes in outscoring runner-up Nardin, 148-138, with Buffalo Seminary finishing third with 103 points. Mount St. Mary was fourth with 69 points.

Senior Grace Goldstein, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.96, and the 200 medley relay of Lily Dimmig, Savannah Revelas, Thea Rubino and Fina Bell were Sacred Heart’s other winners.

Nardin’s individual winners were Megan Jermak in the 100 backstroke (59.45) and Veronica Bargnesi in the 100 freestyle (55.25). Bargnesi also anchored the Gators’ winning 400 relay, swimming with Nicole Marchese, Abby Gioia and Jermak.

Buffalo Sem had a double winner in Lauren Levy, who took the 100 butterfly in 59.47 and the 50 freestyle in 25.13. Helen Tesluk of the Sem won the 200 individual medley in 2:19.22, and the 200 freestyle relay of Erin Tesluk, Helen Tesluk, Jessica Napier and Levy won in 1:47.87.