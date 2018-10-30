GRECO, Nora J. (Christopher)

Of Silver Creek, October 26, 2018.Beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Diane (Paul) Pagano; cherished grandmother of Mandi Strek-Greco, Christopher and Marisa Pagano; dearest sister of Joseph (Jeanette) Christopher, Frances (Phillip) Ricchiazzi and Gertie (Joseph) Militello; two brothers-in-law: Russell Bonfessuto and Anthony Blanco; predeceased by her parents Joseph and Minnie (Flitt) Christopher Sr.; a son Joseph Greco Jr.; three sisters and a brother-in-law: Geraldine and Walter Kozuch, Josie Blanco and Phyllis Bonfessuto. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Online condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.