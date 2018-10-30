Gobble up a spot for the Turkey Trot before they're all gone

Only about 1,300 spots remain for the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot, and organizers expect the field to close out next week.

The 123rd annual race – the longest consecutively run footrace in North America – will take place at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) on Delaware Avenue.

Runners may register at ymcabn.org until race capacity is reached. The YMCA limits the field to 14,000 for safety reasons. Last year, registration for the 8K run (about 5 miles) closed Nov. 15, but Y officials announced Tuesday they expect the field to be complete sooner this year.

Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt and entry to the after-party at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit children and families who would otherwise be unable to afford YMCA programs and services. Runners last year helped raise more than $350,000 toward the $1.2 million the Y provided in those programs and services.

For more information, visit the site or call the Turkey Trot info line at 565-6000.