GILLMAN, Rosemary "Mother Rose" (Eberle)

GILLMAN - Rosemary "Mother Rose"(nee Eberle)

October 29, 2018 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Christopher Gillman; dearest mother of Theresa (David) Markey, Christopher, Wesley (Heike), George (Bridget), Gerard, Martin, Geri Anne (David) Elsen, Lawrence, Claude (Patricia) and Gilbert (Nicole); grandmother of Kyle and Cassidy Gillman, late Anthony Strozyk, Braedan, Delaney and Keegan Gillman, Sarah McCoyand Gabrielle Gillman; sister of late Betty, Jeanne, late Henry, Patricia, Nancy, Marjorie, Madonna, Edward and Robert; survived by numerous nieces and nephews; The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in St. Andrews R.C. Church in Sloan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann Marie Zon's Nicaragua Mission or St. Andrews Church, 34 Francis Ave., Sloan, NY 14212. Rosemary was a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital and retired in 2006, was a member of the Legion of Mary, Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph's Hospital and recited the rosary at Garden Gate nursing home. She distributed Communion to shut-ins in her neighborhood and belonged to the Cursillo movement. She went to Lourdes, France on a pilgrimage with Sr. Teresita and adopted her as a "prayer sister". Her hobbies included knitting, gardening and swimming. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com.