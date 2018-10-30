George A. Porter, 84, sheriff's deputy, instructor at Erie County Central Police Services

July 31, 1934 – Oct. 26, 2018

George A. Porter, of Alden, a sheriff’s deputy who became an instructor and assistant director at Erie County Central Police Services, died Friday in Sisters Hospital St. Joseph Campus, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. He was 84.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1952 graduate of Kensington High School and served stateside in the Marine Corps, attaining the rank of sergeant.

He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice at SUNY Buffalo State while working as a road patrol deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Department.

He then became an instructor at Central Police Services and served for several years as assistant director. He retired in the mid-1990s.

Mr. Porter was a member of the International Police Association and a life member of Judges and Police Conference. He was sergeant-at-arms with the Erie County Sheriff’s Badge and Shield Club and was past secretary of Law Enforcement Council 82.

He also was a sergeant-at-arms in the Marine Corps League.

A resident of the Village of Alden since 1968, he took up running as a pastime in his 50s and competed in many local races. He ran a marathon in San Diego at the age of 71 and was a past president of the Lancaster Striders, a running club.

He was a dog lover and for several years his border terrier Maggie was his companion on his daily runs in Alden. He also volunteered as a pet therapist at the Erie County Home.

A lifelong car buff, he customized a 2005 Mustang GT and displayed it at car shows.

His wife of 54 years, the former Alma J. Schmitt, a cafeteria worker at Alden Central School, died in 2015.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Drogi and Deborah Fortin; a sister, Joan Dudek; and two granddaughters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Alden.