New England Patriots 25, Buffalo Bills 6
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shake hands at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Bills quarterback Derek Anderson and forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Bills quarterback Derek Anderson and forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Bills quarterback Derek Anderson and forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Andre Holmes looks to an official for a holding call in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom drops a pass in the end zone while covered by Patriots defensive back Duke Dawson in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom drops a pass in the end zone while covered by Patriots defensive back Duke Dawson in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back James White scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots' Devin McCourty celebrates an interception for a touchdown against the Bills during fourth quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones almost catches a pass while covered by Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Bills quarterback Derek Anderson and forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drops a pass while covered by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory is tackled during third quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott cheers on his players in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Thurman Thomas enters the field for the retirement of as his No. 34 at halftime.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Thurman Thomas speaks as his No. 34 was retired at halftime.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Thurman Thomas speaks as his No. 34 was retired at halftime.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Thurman Thomas speaks as his No. 34 was retired at halftime.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson makes a throw in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski makes the score 6-0 in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Stephen Hauschka lines a up a field goal in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Patriots Stephen Gostkowski misses a field goal in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes almost downs the ball on a kick but it went into the end zone in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips tackles Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones rushes for a first down over Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Treu2019Davious White tackles Patriots running back James White during second quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills punter Corey Bojorquez has his punt almost blocked by Patriots' Patrick Chung during second quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy catches a pass for a first down against Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a first down in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during first quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander and Jordan Phillips chase down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during first quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough pressures Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander chases down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bruce Smith, Jim Kelly, Darryl Talley and Cornelius Bennett pose for a photo before the game. Kelly's scarf has Thurman Thomas' No. 34 on it.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson throws during pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Harrison Phillips on the field before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits on the bench prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson walks with Kelvin Benjamin prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud works out prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New Era Field is reflected in a puddle as skies clear before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Frank Karmbach of Germany made the trip two days ago just for Monday's game. He became a Bills fan because of Jim Kelly 30 years ago.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots fans do a shot from a pumpkin as they tailgate before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fans make their way into New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans make their way into New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
AJ Giambra of Atlanta made the trip just for Monday's game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans party in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans make their way into New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans party in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans party in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes his way into New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Patriots' Julian Edelman enters New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson makes his way into New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander enters New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fans party in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans walk toward New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans party in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans walk toward New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New England Patriots, 25-6, on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at New Era Field.
Observations: Defense puts up a fight against Tom Brady and Co.
Quarter-by-Quarter Report: Patriots at Bills
Smiles at Bills-Patriots Monday Night Football tailgate
