Deaths Death Notices
FITZGERALD, Timothy K.
FITZGERALD - Timothy K. October 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Ann (Kenefick) Fitzgerald; dear father of Timothy (Meghan) Jr., Michael (Lindsay) and Brendan Fitzgerald; loving grandfather of Lena, Maeve and Noreen; son of the late John and Mary Ellen (McWhorter) Fitzgerald; brother of Maureen Fitzgerald (Paul Young), Barbara (Brian) Guest, Ellen Fitzgerald and the late John (Karen) and Michael Fitzgerald. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at Nativity of Our Lord Church at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Fitzgerald retired as the Principal at Canisius High School and was very active with Orchard Park little league. Please share your online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
