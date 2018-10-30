Share this article

ESPN came to Buffalo and ate wings from Applebee's. Twitter wasn't happy.

One sure-fire way to draw the anger of Buffalo Twitter: Come to Buffalo to eat boneless chicken wings from Applebee's (rather than Anchor Bar or Duff's or any of these or these local places).

That's what ESPN's Monday Night Football crew did when they attempted to insert "true Buffalo flavor" with a pre-game wing-related segment. Applebee's was a sponsor of the pre-game show.

For what it's worth, the Monday Night Football Countdown team did try some local food during their visit. Mrs. Charlie the Butcher said the on-air personalities tried Charlie the Butcher's beef on weck off air, prior to their live show and said they loved it.

Twitter was not happy.

This wasn't the only chicken-wing related gaffe to anger Buffalonians in recent years.

Frank's RedHot once tweeted: "Buffalo wings + Ranch = two peas in a pod." 

And Alton Brown once said, "If you want great Buffalo chicken wings, don't go to frickin' Buffalo." 

Qina Liu – Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.
