ESPN came to Buffalo and ate wings from Applebee's. Twitter wasn't happy.

One sure-fire way to draw the anger of Buffalo Twitter: Come to Buffalo to eat boneless chicken wings from Applebee's (rather than Anchor Bar or Duff's or any of these or these local places).

That's what ESPN's Monday Night Football crew did when they attempted to insert "true Buffalo flavor" with a pre-game wing-related segment. Applebee's was a sponsor of the pre-game show.

For what it's worth, the Monday Night Football Countdown team did try some local food during their visit. Mrs. Charlie the Butcher said the on-air personalities tried Charlie the Butcher's beef on weck off air, prior to their live show and said they loved it.

Twitter was not happy.

@espn you came to Buffalo and you went to Applebees for wings??? That's as insulting as going to Kansas City and calling the McRib BBQ!! pic.twitter.com/PbLhAT8z5p — Todd S Blackley Jr (@tsbjr33) October 30, 2018

Even though the offense couldn't get In the endzone tonight, I'd have to say @espn had a bigger flop with their @Applebees wings while in Buffalo, NY. #DroppedTheBall — EJ (@ejtowne) October 30, 2018

Cant stop loling. "Hey lets go to Buffalo and feature wings" *Gets friggen Applebees Thats like going to Philly and getting a Cheesesteak at Subway Like going to Chicago and getting Pizza Hut Lol what the fak pic.twitter.com/m6obcC41Kb — Rob Banks (@RobBanks_radio) October 30, 2018

Whoever made the @NFL_MNF crew eat Applebee’s boneless wings in buffalo should be fired right now. About 974846 thousand places and you get them applebees.... smh. you had 1 job! @buffalobills took a L before the game even started — Tyler Casillo (@TylerCasillo) October 30, 2018

Hope the @NFL learned a lesson about having the @buffalobills on primetime. QB issues+no offense+ a clueless coaching staff=an easy @Patriots win. Then the #MNF crew ate @Applebees boneless wings IN BUFFALO! #Buffalo fans expected the loss but Applebees, that hurt. #NEvsBUF — THROATKICK (@champmast13) October 30, 2018

This wasn't the only chicken-wing related gaffe to anger Buffalonians in recent years.

Frank's RedHot once tweeted: "Buffalo wings + Ranch = two peas in a pod."

And Alton Brown once said, "If you want great Buffalo chicken wings, don't go to frickin' Buffalo."