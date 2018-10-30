East Aurora, Williamsville East boys soccer teams advance

There is no substitution for experience. East Aurora proved that in a big way Tuesday night.

Two goals apiece by Jon Putney and Josh Bean led the way as B-1 champion East Aurora cruised to a 5-0 win over B-2 Southwestern in the Class B state qualifier at Tonawanda's Clinton H. Small Stadium.

The Blue Devils advance to Saturday's Class B Far West Regionals at Sweet Home, where they will face the Section V champ at 2:30 p.m.

Capturing the Class A-2 title last season, the Blue Devils set down the upstart Trojans in no uncertain terms as they scored four goals in the first half.

"It was really important," said Alex Baase, who collected two assists. "It set the tone of the game."

Putney scored the first of his two goals on a header off of a throw-in by Baase.

Putney scored again and Christian Kivari put the game out of reach.

Southwestern sophomore goalie Declan Brown had been a big reason why the Trojans got this far. Technically speaking, Brown did very little wrong. He was just the victim of some well-placed shots by the Blue Devils.

"I think we moved the ball well enough to get them off balance," said Josh Bean, who scored the game-winning goal. "We were able to get some crosses in. Get balls in. Worked hard. Got (our) feet on the ball immediately and we had good shots."

Their deepest run is 21 years, there was a thought that maybe the Trojans would be too young to know how nervous they should be. Southwestern moved the ball well between the 40-yard lines, but could not penetrate the East Aurora defense to create quality scoring chances.

"Obviously, we're disappointed, but they know we had a phenomenal season," Southwestern coach Jason Deering said of his players. "With the type of team we had on the field and off the field, it's heartbreaking. I wish the season could last for a long time. They're good kids."

Class A

Trey Buscaglia's hat trick set the tone as A-1 champ Williamsville East beat A-2 champ Lewiston-Porter, 4-2, in the Class A state qualifier.

Buscaglia's first goal was a floater that seemed to handcuff Lancers' goalie Joe Beatty.

Ben Woolingham scored four minutes later on a rebound from a shot by Buscaglia, who added two second-half goals.

"Our defense is amazing," Buscaglia said. "Our midfields combination play and our forwards know how to finish."

The Flames will play in the Class A Far West Regional game against the Section V champ at Sweet Home High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Lancers scored on late goals by Jake Westadt and Joey Zachary.