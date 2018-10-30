DOT seeks workers to plow, maintain winter roads

Applications are available for about 470 permanent and seasonal maintenance staff positions statewide in the state Department of Transportation, acting Commissioner Paul A. Karas announced Tuesday.

Each September, the department starts its hiring and training process, so staff is ready to begin plowing state roads as soon as winter weather approaches.

Those hired will be trained and evaluated on their handling of essential equipment. Physical labor is required, as is work with backhoes, front-end loaders, stump grinders and other heavy equipment, according to a DOT statement.

During the winter, maintenance staff primarily assists in snow and ice removal, but must be able to perform general highway repairs and maintenance.

Qualified candidates may apply at dot.ny.gov.