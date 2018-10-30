DiTURSI, Ann Marie (Sturm)

October 27, 2018. Beloved wife of Dr. Guy DiTursi; devoted mother of Dr. Sara and Joseph DiTursi; dearest daughter of Joan and the late William H. Sturm; dear daughter-in-law of Gloria and the late Rocco DiTursi; loving sister of Mary (James) Dziadaszek, Sharon (Gary) Taylor, and William C. Sturm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUERNAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius X Church, Getzville, Friday at 10 AM, followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com