Crash Test Dummies reunite for Town Ballroom date

Canadian alternative rock outfit Crash Test Dummies will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.)

Reuniting its original lineup for the first time in 17 years, the 1990's baritone-heavy act will hit the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its sophomore album "God Shuffled His Feet." The band will perform the record front to back every evening throughout the tour, which kicks off on Nov. 23 in St. Paul, Minn, as well as other staples and fan favorites.

Advance tickets are $32 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.