Craigslist contractor steals cabinets, supplies after complaint

A man hired through Craigslist to install kitchen cabinets at a Buffalo home stole the cabinets and building supplies after the customer complained about his work, according to a police report.

A City of Tonawanda man told Buffalo police on Sunday that a man took the items from a home on Bush Street last Wednesday after the customer expressed dissatisfaction with the work that was done, according to the report.

A summary of the police report did not specify what building supplies were taken or include an estimated value of what was stolen.