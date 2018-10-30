COOPER, James M.

COOPER - James M. Of Medina. October 27, 2018. Survivors include his kindred spirit and love, Dr. Sharon Lubkemann Allen of Brockport; brother of Elizabeth A. (Michael) Leone and Timothy D. (Catherine M.) Cooper both of Medina; uncle of Maeve R., Liam F. (Abby Anderson) and Colm D. Cooper; nephew of Maureen (late John P.) Anderson, Francis (Mary Ann) O'Brien and Thomas (Carol) O'Brien. Friends may call on Saturday, November 3 (1-4) at the COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Center Street, Medina where memories will be shared at 4 o'clock. Share condolences at: www.cooperfuneralhome.com