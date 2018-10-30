Comedy on Tap: Theo Von, Katrina Brown and ComedySportz

Street parking might become more limited in November, but not comedy, as a full lineup is set to perform throughout the Buffalo area during the first weekend of the month. Here’s what we’re eyeing up:

Theo Von will headline five stand-up comedy shows from Nov. 1-3 at Helium Comedy Club in downtown Buffalo. Von has his own Netflix comedy special, “No Offense,” and is the host of two podcasts, “This Past Weekend” and “Allegedly.” He has also appeared on several television shows, including “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Why? With Hannibal Buress,” “Last Comic Standing” and more. Von will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 1, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. shows Nov. 2 and 3. Tickets are $17 to $33. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com.

Stand-up comedian Katrina Brown returns to the Rob's Comedy Playhouse to perform shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Gifted at self-depreciation as she jokes about material like her marriage, kids, society and everything in between, Brown has toured throughout middle America as a PG-13 comic. Ticket are $10 and $12. Info: www.robscomedyplayhouse.com.

If you’re looking for more spontaneity, the crew at ComedySportz Buffalo has a variety of shows all weekend at the Arena in Amherst. Improv troupes take audience suggestions as they formulate shows at a low price. There are standard ComedySportz shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3, featuring teams competing against each other. There are second shows each night at 9:30 p.m. – the Minor League ComedySportz show featuring graduates of the organization’s training program on Nov. 2, and Babushka with veteran improv actors Todd Benzin and Don Gervasi on Nov. 3. Tickets range from $12 to $5. Info: cszbuffalo.com.