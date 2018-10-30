The Wraparound: Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Johnny Gaudreau's goal with 2:20 left in overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (6-4-2) lost in OT for the second straight game as Gaudreau potted a Mark Giordano pass on a 2-on-1 with Jack Eichel the only man back. This one was a heartbreaker as Calgary tied the game with 55.9 seconds left in the third period on Matthew Tkachuk's deflection of an Elias Lindholm shot.

It was the Flames' 36th shot on goal of the night and ruined Carter Hutton's bid for his first shutout with the Sabres. Tkachuk took a tripping penalty at the regulation buzzer that put the Sabres on the power play to start overtime but Buffalo failed to score.

The Sabres are on a five-game point streak at 3-0-2 for the first time since going 7-0-2 from March 10-27, 2012.

Breakthrough: Calgary controlled much of the first period but the Sabres scored first as Eichel whizzed a wrist shot from his off wing just under the crossbar to give Buffalo the lead at 16:30. It was Eichel's fourth of the season and snapped his goal drought at eight games, which equaled his career-long.

Spirit of 500: Jason Pominville assisted on the Eichel goal, his 500th point with the Sabres and making him the 10th player to reach that milestone. It gave him a five-game point streak for the first time since February, 2017 with Minnesota.

Big break: Hutton made a spectacular save with his paddle off Elias Lindholm just 44 seconds into the second period and the Sabres were fortunate that the whistle blew while the puck was still loose because Hutton never covered it and it slid into the net. The play was reviewed at the NHL situation room in Toronto and the whistle ruled the day.

Save of the year? 😱 pic.twitter.com/pozBs0TdT4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 31, 2018

Another new partner: With Jake McCabe out (upper body), the Sabres restructured their defense to put No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin on the top pair with Rasmus Ristolainen.

"He's easy to play with. All the guys on the team have been," Dahlin said after the morning skate. "He's very skilled and good in the 'D' zone so it's going to be great. He's a two-way D. He's strong in the D zone and he's dangerous in the O zone."

"We're looking to get him with more of a veteran presence first of all," said coach Phil Housley. "... He's very versatile. He's been playing with a lot of different partners and we've been working with him a lot about his communication with his partner. It just shows he can make adjustments in mid-stream."

Counting the House: The Sabres announced 15,196 tickets were sold for the game, the lowest count this season and likely the smallest total in many years. Many fans may have been curing their Monday night hangover from the Bills game or staying home to watch UB's nationally televised game against Miami of Ohio.

Up Next: The Sabres' next two games will be a home-and-home against Ottawa. Pominville will play No. 1,000 Thursday night in Canadian Tire Centre, the building where he scored his iconic 2006 playoff overtime goal that sent the Sabres to the Eastern Conference final. The teams then meet here Saturday afternoon at 2.