UB men's basketball is unanimous choice to win MAC East

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team was a unanimous choice to win the Mid-American Conference East Division in the preseason poll released Tuesday and is believed to be the first program with three players selected to the preseason all-conference team.

UB received all 35 first-place votes from the league's coaches and media to finish with 210 points in the poll. The Bulls become the first program since Ball State in 2002 to tally more than 200 votes. Miami was selected second in the division with 127 points, Kent State was third with 122 and Ohio was fourth with 121.

"Everyone is expecting us to do well," UB coach Nate Oats said Tuesday on the MAC coaches teleconference. "But I'd rather have that pressure than not have any expectations."

UB, which returns eight scholarship players, received 25 votes when voters selected the team to win the MAC Championships in Cleveland. If the Bulls win, they would become the first MAC team to win four league titles in a five-year span.

Seniors CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris were selected to the first team. Massinburg was named to the first team last season and led the Bulls with 17 points and 7.3 rebounds. Perkins, also a first-teamer last season, was named the MAC Sixth Man of the Year for the second consecutive season. Harris was a second-team All-MAC selection and averaged 15.5 points per game.

UB also continues to build for the future as the program picked up a third commitment from a junior college prospect. Durey Cadwell, a 6-5 guard, will join the program next fall and have three years of eligibility. Cadwell, from Houston, is a freshman at Daytona State College in Florida. UB already has commitment from Sean Miller-Moore, a 6-5 Canadian shooting guard at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, and Andre Allen, a 6-8 power forward from Arizona Western.

2018-19 MAC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

East Division – Points (first-place votes)

1. Buffalo – 210 (35)

2. Miami – 127

3. Kent State – 122

4. Ohio – 121

5. Akron – 97

6. Bowling Green – 58

West Division – Points (first-place votes)

1. Eastern Michigan – 183 (17)

2. Ball State – 175 (11)

3. Toledo – 156 (5)

4. Western Michigan – 81 (1)

5. Northern Illinois – 73

6. Central Michigan -- 67 (1)

Tournament Champion: Buffalo 25, Eastern Michigan 3, Toledo 3, Central Michigan 1, Miami 1, Northern Illinois 1, Western Michigan 1

MAC Men's Basketball East Division Preseason All-MAC

Demajeo Wiggins, senior, forward, Bowling Green

C.J. Massinburg, senior, guard, Buffalo

Jeremy Harris, senior, guard, Buffalo

Nick Perkins, senior, forward, Buffalo

Jaylin Walker, senior, guard, Kent State

MAC Men's Basketball West Division Preseason All-MAC

Tayler Persons, senior, guard, Ball State

James Thompson IV, senior, forward/center, Eastern Michigan

Elijah Minnie, senior, forward, Eastern Michigan

Eugene German, junior, fuard, Northern Illinois

Jaelan Sanford, senior, guard, Toledo