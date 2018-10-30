Josh Allen remains out, but Bills' starter at quarterback is undetermined

Josh Allen will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Derek Anderson is in the concussion protocol and coach Sean McDermott said he is not ready to say that Nathan Peterman will be the starter, depending on how Anderson progresses.

Anderson was injured late in the loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Allen will miss his third consecutive game with an elbow injury. He has not resumed throwing.

“He’s still week to week," McDermott said. "He’s making good progress and we expect him to continue to do that at this point.”

McDermott said he was not concerned about potentially playing Peterman.

"We're going to support him with everything we've got," McDermott said.

McDermott said it was possible that the Bills could add another quarterback.

"It’s something we will look at because of Derek’s situation and Josh’s situation," McDermott said. "(A new signee starting) would be a little bit of a stretch at this point and the knowledge of the situation."

That quarterback could be Matt Barkley, who is scheduled to make a free-agent visit to the Bills, a league source confirmed. The visit was first reported by NFL Media's Pete Schrager. Barkley has been with six organizations and has not appeared in a game since 2016. He was cut by the Bengals in early September after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

As for the struggling offense overall, McDermott said, "You’re always trying to find solutions. There were some things we did well last night. We moved the ball at times, but we weren’t able to come up with points and get the production we were looking for at the end of drives."