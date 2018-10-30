[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills' offense wastes another strong defensive performance in MNF loss

The Bills' defense turned in a performance it can be proud of during Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The Bills held Tom Brady's offense to 18 points on national television. But the Bills' offense was nonexistent once again, managing to score six points on field goals while giving up seven on an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bills lost, 25-6, and fell to 2-6 at the halfway point of the season. Quarterback Derek Anderson left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. If he can't go next week, Nathan Peterman would have to start against Khalil Mack and the Bears.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Miss anything from the game? Catch up with the News' Quarterly Report and find the box score here.

Jay Skurski's 10 observations: Skurski broke down the loss from a number of different storylines. One minor bright spot from the game: Kicker Stephen Hauschka reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Bills retire 34: Thurman Thomas had his jersey number officially retired Monday, joining Jim Kelly’s No. 12 and Bruce Smith’s No. 78 as numbers that will never be worn again by Bills players. You can watch the ceremony here. Also read Sean Kirst on Thurman Thomas, Jim Braxton and the legend of No. 34.

Plays that Shaped the Game: Mark Gaughan dug into the plays that changed the game. The Pats offense was sputtering Monday, but Brady hit just enough passes to get the job done.

Report Card: Hey, only one F! Gotta crawl before you can walk.

Injuries: In addition to Anderson's injury, Bills' rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds left the game with a concussion. Meanwhile, Shaq Lawson started with Trent Murphy out.

Gilmore takes shot an Benjamin: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who would've been on TV this week no matter which team he played for, said after the game that the only way Kelvin Benjamin can get open is by pushing off.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.