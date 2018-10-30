Bills offense on pace for a string of epic-low totals

The Buffalo Bills’ offense is headed toward punch-line territory as it hits the midway point of the 2018 season.

Punch line as in, the Bills’ offense was so bad . . .

Fill in your answer.

You could say it’s making people long for the days of J.P. Losman, Todd Collins and even Matt Kofler.

Here are the lowlights:

The Bills are on pace to set a team record for fewest points per game in a season (10.875) and the fewest in the NFL in 12 years, since the 2006 Oakland Raiders.

They’re on pace for the franchise's fewest yards per game (246.4) in 47 years, since the 1-13 season of 1971. And they would have the fewest yards for any NFL team in 11 years, since Cincinnati in 2008.

They’re on pace for their fewest passing yards in 41 years, since 1978. And their average of 149.1 a game would be the worst in the NFL in seven years, since Jacksonville passed for only 136 a game in 2011.

Asked Monday night if he has experienced anything like the Bills’ offense in his career, coach Sean McDermott said:

“Yeah, I’ll stay out of the comparison business overall. We’ve got to come out and establish the line of scrimmage early in the football game. I thought we did some of that early, with the different types of runs we were using early. They made some adjustments and we weren’t able to sustain it, really the rest of the game.”

“It’s clearly not good enough,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to continue going back and find answers, find solutions.”

The futility is worse when put in context with what is happening across the league.

NFL teams are averaging a record 24.1 points a game through eight weeks.

So the Bills are scoring at 45 percent of the league average, which would be the lowest for a full season by any team since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978.

The previous year, 1977, Tampa Bay averaged just 7.3 points, which was 42 percent of the league average.

It was either that season or the year before (no one is quite sure), when Bucs coach John McKay gave the famous quote in answer to the question: What do you think of your offense’s execution?

“I’m in favor of it,” McKay replied.

Bills fans can relate.