Bills hit a big local TV rating for MNF game

As expected, the Buffalo Bills’ first home game on Monday Night Football in a decade led to a season-high rating.

The game had a combined household local rating of 41.7 on WKBW-TV (31.2) and ESPN (10.5).

That is higher than the combined 38.4 household rating for the last MNF home game against Cleveland in 2008. However, Monday’s rating was lower than the combined 42.2 household rating for the Bills last-second home loss to Dallas in 2007.

The Bills last prime-time game – a 34-21 loss to the New York Jets in November 2017 on Thursday Night Football – had a combined rating of 39.0.

The season-high Monday rating followed a season-low rating of 32.3 for the Bills' embarrassing 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier.

Before Monday night, the season-high rating was a 36.4 for the Bills’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Nationally, ESPN reports that the game had a 7.9 overnight rating in the top 56 TV markets measured, up about 10 percent from the corresponding game a year ago.

Doctor Report: Set your DVRs. Because Channel 7 was carrying the game, ABC’s popular program “The Good Doctor” was pre-empted. It will air at 1:37 a.m. tonight (Wednesday morning) on Channel 7 and also be available On Demand.

