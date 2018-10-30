Amherst's building commissioner moves to new role in Planning Department

Amherst is making a management change in two of its departments meant to help in the revision and enforcement of the town's zoning code.

Building Commissioner Brian Andrzejewski is moving to the town Planning Department to serve as zoning enforcement officer, said Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

Andrzejewski will help put in place the zoning code the town is updating to address issues in the neighborhood around the University at Buffalo North Campus, at shopping centers and at office parks. He also will better coordinate rezoning requests with the site plan reviews handled by the Planning Department, among other duties.

Andrzejewski will continue to earn $117,998 for now. Mark Berke, a civil engineer with DiDonato Associates, will earn $96,351 as building commissioner. The Town Board approved the changes Monday.