Amherst investor buys former Cozumel restaurant building, now home to Teton Kitchen

Sinatra & Company Real Estate has sold the former home of Cozumel Grill on Elmwood Avenue – now an Asian restaurant – to an Amherst investor.

Lakhi Singh, through Gilzian LLC, paid $839,488 to buy the 3,788-square-foot building at 153 Elmwood, at the corner of Allen Street. The two-story building – which Sinatra has owned for years – includes a 3,100-square-foot bar, restaurant and outdoor patio on the ground level, plus a 688-square-foot office upstairs.

The restaurant space was occupied by Cozumel Grill and then Pasión Latin Cuisine until early 2018. It's now home to the second location of Teton Kitchen Thai & Japanese Cuisine, which first opened in 2013 in Depew.