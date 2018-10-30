3 charged in shoplifting scheme at Niagara Falls Home Depot

Three people were arrested Monday afternoon outside the Home Depot store in Niagara Falls after police were told by a store employee the suspects filled two carts with about $900 worth of the same merchandise but paid for the contents of only one of the carts.

Harrison T. Davis, 40, of Niagara Falls; Christina M. Malone, 33, of Buffalo; and Patrick K. Brown, 51, no address listed, each were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy and petit larceny, according to a police report.

All three were accused of entering the store and filling two separate carts with the same items. According to the police report, Davis and Malone then paid for one of the carts. They gave the receipt to Brown and then exited the store with the cart full of merchandise.

When Brown went to retrieve the second cart and tried walking out of the store with it at about 12:30 p.m., he was stopped by a store employee.

According to the report, Brown told police Davis and Malone gave him $100 to participate.