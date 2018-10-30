11 Buffalo area nursing homes ranked among best in country

Eleven nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties are among the best in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The news magazine on Tuesday identified 2,975 as "best nursing homes" after reviewing data on 15,000 facilities.

Identified as "best nursing homes" by the magazine were:

Elderwood at Amherst; Mercy Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility in Lackawanna; St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center in Buffalo; Mcauley Residence in Kenmore; Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca; Elderwood at Lancaster; Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga; DeGraff Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility in North Tonawanda; Elderwood at Hamburg; Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park; and Elderwood at Wheatfield.

To identify the best nursing homes, the magazine relied upon data from Nursing Home Compare, a website by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that monitors nursing homes.

See how all nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties were rated, as of September 2018.

The Buffalo News reported Oct. 21 that 16 of the 47 nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties have been purchased by out-of-town investors in the past 11 years. Most of those 16 nursing homes are among the worst-rated in the region. Many of the facilities owned by out-of-towners have a high rate of complaints that led to citations. Most have low scores for the amount of time nurses spend with residents. As a group, they have received a disproportionate share of state and federal fines in the last decade.

•••

