10 distinct Buffalo concert venues to hear live music

The recent opening of the new music club The Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.) also puts the spotlight on the growing list of live music venues in the city of Buffalo.

Different stages, different rooms and, thankfully, but they are all stamped with an imprint that is indelibly Buffalo.

Indie outfit wailing in a spiritual space salvaged by a locally born indie-folk icon? Enjoy Asbury Hall at Babeville. Kaleidoscopic jam collectives weaving their way through epic numbers in the shadow of Labatt Blue's U.S. headquarters? Walk into Buffalo Iron Works. Echoes of amplified mayhem inside a cherished Allentown mainstay named after a German philosopher? Find the never-stale Nietzsche's.

Here's a quick guide to some of the city's live music clubs.

Asbury Hall and 9th Ward @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.

The Ani DiFranco-owned venue in a converted Methodist church offers patrons a two-for-one, with the arching ceilings of its upstairs Asbury Hall, and the cavern-style intimacy of its downstairs 9th Ward.

Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.

The Cobblestone District's timber-lined Iron Works features images of the city’s industrial past, while proving the ideal host for jam acts and Canadian rock outfits.

Colored Musicians Club, 145 Broadway

The walk-up space once hosted the likes of Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis, and now hosts Sunday night jam sessions, open to musicians of all ages who bring an instrument.

Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.

Once deteriorated and now born anew, Buffalo’s most beloved rock hole continues to host locally conceived chords and touring outfits inside renewed space once occupied by an upstart duo named The White Stripes.

Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St.

Beautifully eccentric in decoration, and endlessly eclectic in its offerings, the Allentown spot continues to be as dependable for Neil Young tribute nights as it is for its Saturday Irish sessions.

Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St.

Part art house, part music venue, Allentown’s Pausa has proven a relaxed venue for local jazz outfits and chamber ensembles, and provides a peaceful respite from its raucous neighborhood.

Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

Buffalo's favorite honky tonk is cherished by both local and visiting alt country, bluegrass and Americana acts, and continues to delight the city's most committed audiophiles inside its Amherst Street confines.

Sugar City, 1239 Niagara St.

The Queen City's only volunteer-run, all-ages venue is daringly chameleonic in its artistic offerings and genre-defying shows, with touring hardcore abutting nights of locally cultivated bedroom folk.

Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.

The Theatre District’s premier venue continues to be the city's standard bearer for iconic live shows, delivering dates from bands established over decades or just climbing to international prominence, all within a multi-tiered space made for memorable shows.

Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St.

Blues guitarists. Jam bands and Genesis tributes. Prince—the real Prince. They’ve all ascended a sterile lobby staircase to find the surprisingly dynamic confines of one of Buffalo’s most beloved stages.