Age 84, of Batavia, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 following a brief illness. Mame was born January 29, 1934 in Lackawanna, the daughter of the late Walter Lewis and Margaret Fitzgerald Lewis. Mame was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard B. Yaw and her daughter, Mary Patricia Yaw in 1996. Surviving are her loving children, Kathleen (Steve McGuire) Yaw of Joy, Illinois, Todd (Amy) Yaw of Maitland, Florida and Margaret (James) Fasano of Batavia; six grandchildren, Douglas (Holly) Lamkin, Nathan Lamkin, Bret (Elizabeth) Yaw, Chelsea Yaw, Benjamin (Kimberly) Fasano and Jenna (Kevin) Arroyo; and seven great-grandchildren, Sydney, Cooper and Harper Lamkin, Addison and Jonah Arroyo, William Fasano and Colton Yaw. A graduate of Mount Mercy Academy in 1952 and Erie Community College in 1954, Mame enjoyed a long career as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mame was an avid Notre Dame and Buffalo Bills football fan who enjoyed many seasons alongside her husband and the "crew" from the "fan van". An avid collector of birds, Mame also enjoyed bowling, knitting, cooking and fishing. Her greatest treasures were her husband, traveling, and spending time with her children. Mame will be remembered for her huge loving heart, her extreme strength and sense of humor. No prior visiting hours. Mame's Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 18 Ellicott St., Batavia. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by BOHM-CALARCO-SMITH FUNERAL HOME of Batavia.