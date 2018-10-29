WIND, Dawn R. (Streiff)

Of Lake View, NY, October 27, 2018, loving companion of Philip P. Grudzien; dearest mother of Arthur Wind, Keith (Carol) Wind and Scott (Diane) Wind; dear sister of Karen Schiedel and Robert (Sharon) Streiff; also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandson, other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where a Prayer Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com