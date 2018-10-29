Westfield woman charged with aggravated DWI

A Westfield woman was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated and other infractions of vehicle and traffic laws after she was stopped by Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies on Route 20 in the Village of Brocton.

Julie M. Chiarot, 29, was observed committing a traffic violation in the Town of Portland, the Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation revealed she was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a child under 4 years old, who was not properly restrained, according to deputies.

Chiarot was charged with DWI, driving across hazard lines, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusing to take a Breathalzyer test and aggravated DWI with a child in a vehicle under Leandra's Law.

Chiarot was arrested and released with an appearance ticket to Portland Town Court.