West Seneca West's Speyer earns BN weekly football honor

John Speyer of West Seneca West has been selected as the Buffalo News Football Player of the Week for Week Nine.

The Indians’ senior running back broke the school record for rushing yards in a single game (305) during a 50-49 Section VI semifinal victory over Starpoint on Friday. Speyer rushed for four touchdowns and secured the triumph by making an interception with 32 seconds left.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week Nine top performers are Keshone Beal (Cheektowaga), J.T. Boyland (Canisius), Alex Card (Southwestern), Aaron Chase (Starpoint), Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East), Derek Ecklund (CSP), Steve Frerichs (Wilson), Justin Hemphill (Cardinal O'Hara), Dylan Kelly (Williamsville North), Joe Pagano (Depew), Mike Rigerman (Pioneer), Jayden Robinson (Hutch Tech), Aaron Smith (Bennett), Cole Snyder (Southwestern) and Aaron Wahler (Cleveland Hill).