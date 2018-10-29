Share this article

Here's what it looked like when Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey was retired

Published

Thurman Thomas became the third player with a retired number in Bills franchise history when his No. 34 jersey was officially retired during halftime of Monday night's home game against New England.

But if you were watching ESPN, you might have missed it.

Here's video of the jersey retirement ceremony, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills:

