Here's what it looked like when Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey was retired

Thurman Thomas became the third player with a retired number in Bills franchise history when his No. 34 jersey was officially retired during halftime of Monday night's home game against New England.

But if you were watching ESPN, you might have missed it.

Too bad @espn didn’t show Thurman Thomas’ live jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of #MNF in Buffalo. But gee, thanks for that lame pre-recorded video of Bush performing a decades-old song in front of the American Falls. #bebetter — Frank Pingue (@FrankPingue) October 30, 2018

Here's video of the jersey retirement ceremony, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills: