Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 29)

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Ciara Gregoire, Barker, field hockey — Scored winning goal in overtime of Raiders’ Class C semifinal victory over rival Akron.

• Calista Heister, Olean, soccer — Virginia Tech commit leads Section VI with 56 goals and helped Huskies win first class title (B-2) in 21 years.

• Jesse Hollins, Orchard Park, tennis — Section VI champion placed third at New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament in Latham.

• Katherine Jones, Orchard Park, swimming — Sophomore won 50 free and was part of winning 200 IM and 200 free relays at Class A championship meet.

• Jaiden McKee, Lancaster, tennis — Freshman won consolation singles title at NYSPHSAA tournament with four victories following first-round loss.

Voting is now closed.